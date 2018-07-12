Kentucky attorney general files 7th opioid lawsuit

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's Democratic attorney general has sued a St. Louis-based pharmaceutical manufacturer for misrepresenting the addictive nature of their opioid-based drugs.

Andy Beshear's lawsuit against Mallinckrodt is the seventh lawsuit he has filed against opioid manufacturers and distributors. Beshear said the company claimed long-term opioid use would help people stay in the workplace, enjoy interaction with family and friends and remain a member of society.

But Beshear said the company did not tell people how addictive opioids can be. He said the company shipped enough opioid doses to "cause the addiction of every man, woman and child in Kentucky."

A representative of Mallinckrodt did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

