Portland park made possible through racecar driver's donation

Mayor Greg Fischer spoke on Joey Logano's dedication to the community at the dedication. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The Portland Park Activity Center was made possible through the Joey Logano Foundation and a number of other contributors. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A new park has promised to bring a lot of fun to kids and families in Portland.

Racecar driver Joey Logano's foundation contributed to the Portland Park Activity Center on North 27th Street. Just weeks ago, Joey was in town for the groundbreaking. Because of previous commitments regarding preparations for Saturday's race at Kentucky Speedway, Logano could not make Thursday's ceremony.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer was present and spoke about Logano’s dedication to building a better community.

“He's talking about excellence on the racetrack, but also excellence off the racetrack and using his profile to do good work,” Fischer said. “That's a message that Muhammad Ali, the greatest of all time, would say. He’d say ‘not everybody's going to be the biggest, baddest athlete of the 20th centur,’ like Muhammad was, or a great racecar driver like Joey, but they both said everybody can help somebody.”

Shell, Coca Cola Consolidated, Louisville Parks and Recreation, PNC Bank and Kentucky Speedway made contributions to help the park project come to fruition.

The Portland Park Activity Center was dedicated to Ashleigh Hunt, who lost her battle with cancer in April. Ashleigh's parents attended Thursday's dedication.

