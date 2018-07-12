Kellen Winslow Jr. charged with 2003 rape of teenager - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Kellen Winslow Jr. charged with 2003 rape of teenager

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow Jr. has been charged with raping an unconscious teenager 15 years ago.

Authorities say the 17-year-old girl was assaulted in 2003 in San Diego County.

Other details haven't been released. Winslow hasn't entered a plea yet.

The charge was added Thursday as Winslow was ordered to stand trial on charges of kidnapping and raping two women earlier this year in Encinitas, California. The women were in their 50s.

Prosecutors say the attacks were part of a three-month crime spree targeting middle-aged and elderly women.

Winslow has pleaded not guilty to those charges. He could face life in prison if convicted.

Winslow is the son of Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow. From 2004 to 2013, he played for Cleveland, Tampa Bay, New England and the New York Jets.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Detaining immigrant kids is now a billion-dollar industry

    Detaining immigrant kids is now a billion-dollar industry

    Thursday, July 12 2018 3:16 PM EDT2018-07-12 19:16:02 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 8:12 PM EDT2018-07-13 00:12:21 GMT
    (Miguel Roberts /The Brownsville Herald via AP, File). FILE - In this June 18, 2018 file photo, dignitaries take a tour of Southwest Key Programs Casa Padre, a U.S. immigration facility in Brownsville, Texas, where children who have been separated from...(Miguel Roberts /The Brownsville Herald via AP, File). FILE - In this June 18, 2018 file photo, dignitaries take a tour of Southwest Key Programs Casa Padre, a U.S. immigration facility in Brownsville, Texas, where children who have been separated from...
    Detaining immigrant children is a growing business for private contractors, who stand to earn $1 billion this year _ a tenfold increase from 2007.More >>
    Detaining immigrant children is a growing business for private contractors, who stand to earn $1 billion this year _ a tenfold increase from 2007.More >>

  • Police say they made an 'error' in arresting Stormy Daniels

    Police say they made an 'error' in arresting Stormy Daniels

    Thursday, July 12 2018 1:48 AM EDT2018-07-12 05:48:17 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 8:12 PM EDT2018-07-13 00:12:13 GMT
    According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law. (Source: CNN, File)According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law. (Source: CNN, File)

    According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law.

    More >>

    According to her lawyer, the porn actress was performing at an Ohio strip club when some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, which violates state law.

    More >>

  • Tesla will build its 1st factory outside US in Shanghai

    Tesla will build its 1st factory outside US in Shanghai

    Tuesday, July 10 2018 12:03 PM EDT2018-07-10 16:03:26 GMT
    Thursday, July 12 2018 8:10 PM EDT2018-07-13 00:10:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2018, file photo, the sun shines off the rear deck of a roadster on a Tesla dealer's lot in the south Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo. Electric car producer Tesla says it will build its first...(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this April 15, 2018, file photo, the sun shines off the rear deck of a roadster on a Tesla dealer's lot in the south Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo. Electric car producer Tesla says it will build its first...
    Tesla announces plans for Shanghai factory.More >>
    Tesla announces plans for Shanghai factory.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly