Family files lawsuit against JCPS Head Start program

A family filed suit against the Tully Early Childhood Head Start program. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools Head Start program has been hit with a lawsuit.

Those filing suit claim the Tully Early Childhood Head Start Program, its principal, two teacher assistants and the district were negligent when failing to provide a safe learning environment.

The mother of the student at the heart of the lawsuit claims her non-verbal three-year-old was abused while attending Tully.

The child is now attending a different school.

JCPS recently relinquished a $15 million federal Head Start grant after repeated allegations of verbal and physical abuse in the program.

