MSD granted funding for study on Louisville's aging flood protection system

The study will identify risks to Louisville's flood protection system and develop a repair plan. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The Metro Sewer District has received $3 million in funding for a study on Louisville's aging flood protection system.

The money was granted to MSD by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers.

February 2018 set a record for the wettest in Louisville has seen in 134 years, due to heavy rains that caused flooding throughout the city. The study will identify the risks to the city's flood protection system and develop a repair plan.

One of MSD’s core functions is to maintain the Ohio River Flood Protection System that protects $24 billion in property throughout 110 square miles of Louisville Metro.

“We're depending on that system every time the river’s up to keep the city dry and to keep people safe,” Director of Intergovernmental Affairs Wes Sydnor said. “It's a critical part of the public health and safety that MSD provides to this community.”

The funding is a result of the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018, according to MSD. Part of the act includes the USACE completing flood and coastal storm damage reduction studies in a number of states and territories that will focus on the opportunities to reduce the overall flood risk in the country.

The study will take 18 months to complete.

