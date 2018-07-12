Hundreds of dead fish found in Beargrass Creek

Fallout from the John Schnatter fiasco continued across the UofL community Thursday.More >>
Fallout from the John Schnatter fiasco continued across the UofL community Thursday.More >>
A car on the scene can be seen riddled with bullets. The person who was killed was a woman, known to people who showed up at the crime scene.More >>
A car on the scene can be seen riddled with bullets. The person who was killed was a woman, known to people who showed up at the crime scene.More >>
The woman found murdered inside a home on July 7 was identified through dental records.More >>
The woman found murdered inside a home on July 7 was identified through dental records.More >>
Saturday's forecast high is 98-degrees, with a triple-digit heat index. Those temperatures can turn dangerous quickly -- especially if you're drinking alcohol. Doctors said you need to drink a lot of water.More >>
Saturday's forecast high is 98-degrees, with a triple-digit heat index. Those temperatures can turn dangerous quickly -- especially if you're drinking alcohol. Doctors said you need to drink a lot of water.More >>
Metropolitan Sewer District stream sampling crews discovered hundreds of dead fish in Beargrass Creek, the agency said in a release on Thursday.More >>
Metropolitan Sewer District stream sampling crews discovered hundreds of dead fish in Beargrass Creek, the agency said in a release on Thursday.More >>