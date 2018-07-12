Hundreds of dead fish found in Beargrass Creek

Crews cleaned up hundreds of dead fish mixed with trash. (SourceL MSD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Metropolitan Sewer District stream sampling crews discovered hundreds of dead fish in Beargrass Creek, the agency said in a release on Thursday.

The dead fish were in the South Fork of Beargrass Creek, near Trevilian Way and Joe Creason Park. MSD said the fish were killed by a sewage leak on a sewer line approximately one-half mile upstream.

Crews have repaired the leak and cleaned up the mess. Approximately 200 dead fish, intermingled with trash, were found and removed.

Signs are posted advising people not to fish, swim or wade in the area.

