Kentucky driver wins race in honor of LMPD fallen officer

Family members of fallen LMPD officer Nick Rodman posed with Ben Rhodes in the winners circle. (Source: Twitter)

SPARTA, KY (WAVE) - Louisville native and Holy Cross grad, Ben Rhodes, put on an impressive show Thursday night at his home track in Sparta.

Racecar drivers competed in the Buckle Up 250 at the Kentucky Speedway as part of the Camping World Truck Series.

Rhodes was in the front of the pack from the get-go and was able to hold off Stuart Friesen to get the win.

It was only the second win for the hometown hero in his 62 starts. And this win was extra special -- not only because it happened in his home state.

On the passenger side of Rhodes' truck, his name was replaced with Nick Rodman's -- the Louisville Metro Police Department officer killed in the line of duty.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Pass the Cash: Single mom injured by drunk driver gets help for her children

+ Oasis grocery opens in Portland neighborhood, encourages healthy eating

+ Rescue dog saves owner from home invasion, police searching for suspect

"It's so special we have Officer Nick Rodman on the truck," Rhodes said. "This race is a tribute to him and everybody was feeling good about it tonight."

Several of Rodman's family members attended the race, posing with Rhodes and his trophy after the win.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.