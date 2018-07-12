Woman caught on camera stealing package from Highlands home

This woman was caught on camera stealing a package from a home in the Highlands. (Source: WAVE 3 News viewer)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A package thief was caught on camera in the Highlands neighborhood, and now police need the public's help to identify her.

A surveillance camera captured a woman walking up to a home on Everett Avenue carrying a watering can.

She knocked on the door, looked around a bit, then grabbed a package and took off. The suspect disappeared off camera for a bit, then returned carrying only the watering can.

The homeowner did file a report with the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Anyone who recognizes the woman should call the anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

