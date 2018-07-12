WAVE 3 News personalities honored at Best of Louisville Awards

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Magazine celebrated the Best of Louisville Awards Thursday night and WAVE 3 News was well represented.
Scott Reynolds was named best male TV anchor. Dawne Gee got the award for female anchor. And Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned was voted best TV Weathercaster.
The awards were handed out at the C-2 event venue. Several local restaurants, shops and attractions were also honored.
"It really is to recognize excellence in our city, and you know we have so many great restaurants, so many great things to do, and we just felt like somebody really needs to step up and say that about them and give them the recognition they deserve," Dan Crutcher, the publisher of Louisville Magazine, said.
This was the 33rd year for the Best of Louisville awards.
WAVE 3 News Sports Director Kent Taylor, and co-anchors Lauren Jones and John Boel were also nominated.
Below is the full list of winners and nominees.
NEW RESTAURANT
1. Lupo
2. Highway 31 Diner & Dive
3. Chik’n & Mi
FRENCH RESTAURANT
1. Brasserie Provence
2. Le Relais
3. La Chasse
ITALIAN RESTAURANT
1. Volare
2. Come Back Inn
3. Vincenzo's
MEXICAN RESTAURANT
1. El Mundo
2. El Nopal
3. Taco Luchador
CHINESE RESTAURANT
1. August Moon
2. Oriental House
3. Joy Luck
IRISH RESTAURANT
1. Irish Rover
2. Molly Malone's
3. O'Shea's
INDIAN RESTAURANT
1. Shalimar
2. Dakshin
3. Kashmir
THAI RESTAURANT
1. Simply Thai
2. Time 4 Thai
3. Thai Noodles
JAPANESE RESTAURANT
1. Sapporo
2. Sakura Blue
3. Sake Blue
VIETNAMESE RESTAURANT
1. Vietnam Kitchen
2. Nam Nam
3. Pho Ba Luu
MIDDLE EASTERN RESTAURANT
1. Shiraz
2. Grape Leaf
3. Safier
BARBECUE RESTAURANT
1. Feast
2. Mark's Feed Store
3. Momma's Mustard, Pickles & BBQ
FRIED CHICKEN RESTAURANT
1. Joella's
2. Royals
3. The Eagle
FAMILY-FRIENDLY RESTAURANT
1. Mark's Feed Store
2. Texas Roadhouse
3. Rubbies
FOOD TRUCK
1. FlavaVille
2. Traveling Kitchen
3. La Chandeleur
PIZZA
1. Impellizzeri's
2. The Post
3. Coals
HAMBURGER
1. Mussel & Burger Bar
2. Grind
3. WW. Cousins
BRUNCH
1. Wild Eggs
2. Le Moo
3. Bristol
OUTDOOR PATIO
1. Captain's Quarters
2. River House
3. The Café
DOWNTOWN RESTAURANT
1. Jeff Ruby's
2. Doc Crow's
3. Vincenzo's
SOUTH END RESTAURANT
1. Vietnam Kitchen
2. Rubbie's
3. Mike Linnig's
WEST END RESTAURANT
1. The Table
2. Big Momma's
3. Indi's
EAST END RESTAURANT
1. The Village Anchor
2. Havana Rumba
3. Mojito
NEW ALBANY RESTAURANT
1. The Exchange Pub + Kitchen
2. Brooklyn and the Butcher
3. Mesa
JEFFERSONVILLE RESTAURANT
1. Red Yeti
2. Portage House
3. Parlour
OLDHAM COUNTY RESTAURANT
1. Gustavo's
2. Red Pepper Deli
3. Keepers Seafood
BULLITT COUNTY RESTAURANT
1. Cattleman's Roadhouse
2. Lights On/Off/Out Bar & Grill
3. Hillview Diner
SHELBY COUNTY RESTAURANT
1. Claudia Sanders
2. Science Hill Inn
3. Bell House
KENTUCKY BOURBON
1. Woodford Reserve
2. Maker's Mark
3. Four Roses
LOUISVILLE BREWERY
1. Against the Grain
2. Gravely
3. Mile Wide
NAIL SALON
1. CND Nails
2. Nail Box (tied)
2. Pretty Nails (tied)
TREE/PLANT NURSERY
1. Frank Otte
2. Wallitsch
3. The Plant Kingdom
VETERINARY PRACTICE
1. Doerr Animal Clinic
2. Shively Animal Clinic
3. St. Matthews Animal Clinic
GROCERY STORE (SPECIFIC LOCATION)
1. Trader Joe's
2. Whole Foods
3. Kroger-Hubbards/St. Matthews
PLACE TO GET A MASSAGE
1. Z Salon & Spa
2. Massage Envy
3. Apex Massage
PLACE TO BUY WOMEN'S CLOTHES
1. Macy's
2. Von Maur
3. Dillard's
PLACE TO BUY MEN'S CLOTHES
1. Dillard's
2. Him Gentleman's Boutique (tied)
2. Rodes (tied)
TV ANCHOR -- MALE
1. Scott Reynolds, WAVE
2. John Boel, WAVE
3. Sterling Riggs, WDRB
TV ANCHOR -- FEMALE
1. Dawne Gee, WAVE
2. Candyce Clifft, WDRB
3. Lauren Jones, WAVE
TV SPORTSCASTER
1. Fred Cowgill, WLKY
2. Kent Taylor, WAVE
3. Eric Crawford, WDRB
TV WEATHERCASTER
1. Kevin Harned, WAVE
2. Marc Weinberg, WDRB
3. Jude Redfield, WDRB
TV MORNING HOST
1. Candyce Clifft, WDRB
2. Lauren Jones, WAVE
3. Rachel Platt, WHAS
RADIO MORNING HUMOR SHOW
1. Ben Davis and Kelly K, 99.7 WDJX
2. Corey Calhoun/Amy Nic, 97.5 WAMZ (tied) (Calhoun is now at WMZQ in D.C.)
2. Laura Hardy, 107.7 WSFR (tied)
RADIO CALL-IN SHOW
1. Kentucky Sports Radio/Matt Jones, 1080 WKJK
2. Terry Meiners, 840 WHAS
3. Ramsey and Rutherford, 790 WKRD
FOOD/DRINK TASTING EVENT
1. Taste of Louisville
2. Tailspin Ale Fest
3. Taste of Derby
LIVE MUSIC VENUE
1. Louisville Palace
2. Headliners Music Hall
3. Mercury Ballroom
