MetroSafe: Shots fired following rollover crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Shots were fired following a rollover accident, according to MetroSafe.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash near the intersection of St. Andrews Church and Arnoldtown roads around 7:20 a.m. Friday, according to dispatchers.

Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said a vehicle was going southbound on St. Andrews Church Road when the driver lost control and hit the rear of one vehicle and the windshield of another vehicle, both of which were stopped at traffic lights.

The first car rolled over and landed in a driveway on St. Andrews Church Road. Mitchell said the driver of that vehicle and the passenger, a 15-year-old, got out of the vehicle and ran. They were found nearby.

Mitchell said the driver of the first vehicle was taken to University of Louisville with minor injuries and charged with driving under the influence. The drivers name has not been released.

The passenger was not injured and was released to relatives.

Dispatchers said shots were fired during the incident. No one else was injured.

The crash is being investigated by LMPD’s Third Division.

