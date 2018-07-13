Papa John's announces new way to start pizza orders on Facebook

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Amid the chaos surrounding Papa John's founder John Schnatter this week, the pizza giant announced some big news that could connect hungry customers to food more quickly.

Social media users can now start their online orders from the Papa John's Facebook page.

Papa John's, the Louisville-based chain that operates more than 5,000 stores around the globe, made the announcement Thursday, and by Friday, a START ORDER button was live on the company's Facebook page. Clicking the button points users to the Papa John's website.

The brand hopes to grow its business by capturing the attention of users of a site with a reach as massive as Facebook's.

"The only thing that could make the video of your friend’s new puppy better is a Papa John’s pizza being delivered while you’re watching it," said Brandon Rhoten, Global CMO of Papa John’s. "We love that Facebook is giving their 2 billion active monthly users access to real-world experiences like food ordering, and are proud to be the first national pizza brand on board."

On Wednesday, Forbes magazine reported that Schnatter used the N-word in a conference call with Papa John's executives and a marketing company, prompting his resignations from the boards of Papa John's, the University of Louisville and the UofL Foundation.

