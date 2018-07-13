Mitch McConnell wants to change name of Papa John's Cardinal Stadium

Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday he thinks Papa John's Cardinal Stadium should be renamed in the wake of John Schnatter's reported use of the N-word. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - While taking questions about President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Friday was asked about this week's fiasco surrounding Papa John's founder John Schnatter.

Forbes magazine on Wednesday reported that Schnatter used the N-word during a conference call with Papa John's executives and a marketing company, prompting his resignations from the boards of Papa John's, the University of Louisville and the UofL Foundation.

Talk of renaming UofL's football stadium -- Papa John's Cardinal Stadium -- heated up Thursday, and McConnell weighed in at Friday's media availability.

"I don't like it," he said. "If it was up to me, I'd change it tomorrow. There's no place for racism."

Several UofL football players tweeted Thursday that they liked the idea of a renamed stadium. Keion Wakefield suggested it be called Muhammad Ali Stadium.

Muhammed Ali Stadium has a nice ring to it. ?? — Keion Wakefield (@BoobieWake11) July 12, 2018

McConnell also was asked about whether Schnatter's support could sway the longtime senator's view of the pizza empresario's comment.

"I don't adopt the views of my donors," McConnell said. "I've got a lot of donors and I'm sure proud of the fact that I've had a lot of donors because it helps me win."

Schnatter isn't the only public figure having a bad week. McConnell himself has been heckled twice in recent days while dining at Louisville-area restaurants, a point he was asked about as well Friday.

"I will not be intimidated by protesters," he said.

