Suspect in Metro bank robbery arrested in TN

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man Louisville Metro police were seeking in connection with a bank robbery has been taken into custody.

Brannon Lee Shelburne, 34, was arrested this morning in Nashville, TN by LMPD Robbery detectives and the Metro Nashville Police Department SWAT team.

PREVIOUS STORY

+ Police seek suspect in Bardstown Rd. bank robbery

Shelburne is accused of robbing the US Bank at 2350 Bardstown Road around 9:15 a.m. yesterday. No one was injured during the robbery.

Shelburne is being held in the Davidson County, TN jail while awaiting extradition to Kentucky.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.