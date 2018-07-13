2-year-old gets piggyback ride home from officers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A photo of a two-year-old girl who got a piggy-back ride home from a Louisville Metro Police Department officer is making people smile across WAVE Country.
LMPD posted the picture on their Facebook page Thursday and it has been shared hundreds of times.
According to the post, the toddler loved the weather so much yesterday, she decided to go for a walk.
The problem, LMPD said, was she forgot to tell her parents she was headed out.
Thank goodness 4th division officers Jeff Emerich and Michael Pugh were in the area. They found the young girl, and safely returned her home.
As it turned out, someone driving by called 911 to report the girl at the same time her parents were calling police.
So this story has a happy ending, and the comments on social media make it even better.
Officer Pugh's wife posted "I'm so proud of my hubby."
Another person wrote #OfficerPughCountsAsAPew.
Kelly Paul chimed in and said this was not the first time she has seen Officer Emerich go above and beyond. She said she remembered him giving a homeless woman his own shoes that he had in his car because her feet were swollen.
Just another reminder that good people are still out there, and we are working to tell their stories and spread the love.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
UofL and UK are cutting ties with John Schnatter, who was a generous donor to both universities.More >>
UofL and UK are cutting ties with John Schnatter, who was a generous donor to both universities.More >>
New, affordable housing is now available for seniors living in Henry County. The new Tristan Ridge Senior Living facility is located off King Street in Eminence. It opened on Thursday.More >>
New, affordable housing is now available for seniors living in Henry County. The new Tristan Ridge Senior Living facility is located off King Street in Eminence. It opened on Thursday.More >>
Police are looking for information after an American flag was cut from its cables and burned in Okolona sometime between Thursday and Friday.More >>
Police are looking for information after an American flag was cut from its cables and burned in Okolona sometime between Thursday and Friday.More >>
The athletic group made the announcement via Twitter late Friday afternoon.More >>
The athletic group made the announcement via Twitter late Friday afternoon.More >>
Embattled pizza empresario John Schnatter spoke publicly for the first time Friday since the revelation that he used the N-word on a training call with Papa John's executives and an outside marketing firm.More >>
Embattled pizza empresario John Schnatter spoke publicly for the first time Friday since the revelation that he used the N-word on a training call with Papa John's executives and an outside marketing firm.More >>