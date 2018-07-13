2-year-old gets piggyback ride home from officers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A photo of a two-year-old girl who got a piggy-back ride home from a Louisville Metro Police Department officer is making people smile across WAVE Country.

LMPD posted the picture on their Facebook page Thursday and it has been shared hundreds of times.

According to the post, the toddler loved the weather so much yesterday, she decided to go for a walk.

The problem, LMPD said, was she forgot to tell her parents she was headed out.

Thank goodness 4th division officers Jeff Emerich and Michael Pugh were in the area. They found the young girl, and safely returned her home.

As it turned out, someone driving by called 911 to report the girl at the same time her parents were calling police.

So this story has a happy ending, and the comments on social media make it even better.

Officer Pugh's wife posted "I'm so proud of my hubby."

Another person wrote #OfficerPughCountsAsAPew.

Kelly Paul chimed in and said this was not the first time she has seen Officer Emerich go above and beyond. She said she remembered him giving a homeless woman his own shoes that he had in his car because her feet were swollen.

Just another reminder that good people are still out there, and we are working to tell their stories and spread the love.

