UofL to remove Papa John’s name from Cardinal Stadium

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Papa John's Cardinal Stadium will now be called just Cardinal Stadium.

University of Louisville president Dr. Neeli Bendapudi made the announcement at a news conference Friday afternoon.

"We said (the name change is) effective immediately," Bendapudi said. "I don't know how quickly that will be, but it's to move very quickly."

The decision was made 48 hours after Forbes magazine reported that Papa John's founder John Schnatter used the N-word during a conference call with company executives and a marketing agency, prompting a same-day admission from Schnatter, and then his resignations from the boards of Papa John's, the University of Louisville and the UofL Foundation.

"I want to remind all of you that Papa John’s the company ... there’s 120,000 employees whose livelihoods depend on what’s happening," Bendapudi said. "I really hope each of us distinguishes between the individual and the company.”

Bendapudi also said that despite Schnatter's slip, she still believes Papa John's remains a company in good standing in the Louisville community.

"I trust the company, that they want to do the right thing," Bendapudi said.

There will be no new title sponsor, at least anytime soon, Bendapudi said.

Thursday, several current UofL football players tweeted that they supported a name change. And Friday, even former UofL basketball star Donovan Mitchell, now a member of the NBA's Utah Jazz, weighed in on Twitter:

Muhammad Ali Stadium sounds pretty good @GoCards ????‍??????‍??????‍?? — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) July 13, 2018

Bendapudi said Schnatter himself supported the decision to take the Papa John's name off the stadium.

"He was very supportive of our taking the name off," she said. "(He) said that he really wanted to do this for the students, and did not want it to be a distraction."

