American flag burned in Okolona

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are looking for information after an American flag was cut from its cables and burned in Okolona sometime between Thursday and Friday.

A Thin Blue Line flag, which is representative of police and flew on the same post, also was burned.

The flags flew at a park at the corner of Preston Highway and the Outer Loop.

They belong to the Okolona Business Association, the group that is responsible for upkeep of the park.

The call came in about something burning in a ditch. Police said some type of accelerant was used.

The flags where taken to the VFW for proper disposal.

Police officials said they don't have any information about any suspects and are considering it an isolated incident.

