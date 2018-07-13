Report: Louisville among best U.S. markets to host a pro sports team

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville, keeping fans busy with big-time college sports and horse racing for about 10 months out of the year, is ready to "host a major league franchise," according to a recent study just released.

Hunden Strategic Partners, which bills itself as a leading destination development consulting firm, unveiled its research findings Friday.

Austin, Texas, headlines the list of cities with no current major league sports teams that are ready to host one. Louisville is No. 2. The top five are listed below:

1. Austin

2. Louisville

3. Norfolk/Virginia Beach

4. Richmond

5. Birmingham

>> PDF: Click here to see the full report

Louisville also checked in at No. 4 on the list of cities most ready to host an NBA team. The Derby City has been trying to lure an NBA team for many years.

1. Seattle

2. San Diego

3. Vancouver

4. Louisville

5. Norfolk/Virginia Beach/Richmond

Louisville did not make the top five list of cities ready to host an MLS team, a hot-button issue around town the last couple of years.

1. Phoenix

2. San Diego

3. Raleigh-Durham

4. San Antonio

5. TIE: Indianapolis, Tampa Bay/St. Petersburg, Charlotte

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.