Hardin County officer shoots wanted man fleeing traffic stop

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) – Kentucky State Police Post 4 has opened an investigation into an officer-involved shooting stemming from a traffic stop.

Police said a traffic stop was initiated around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday on Mountain View Estates Road in Hardin County. The subject was identified to have several felony warrants, according to police.

The subject refused arrest and attempted to flee in his vehicle. That’s when a Hardin County Deputy Sheriff shot the subject and a short pursuit ensued, according to police. The chase ended on Lower Colesburg Road and the subject was taken into custody and treated at the University of Louisville Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Neither the subject nor the officer have been identified by police. The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office has not released the charges the subject is facing.

