Schnatter says he was 'pushed' to use N-word in media training call

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Embattled pizza empresario John Schnatter spoke publicly for the first time Friday since the revelation that he used the N-word on a training call with Papa John's executives and an outside marketing firm.

Forbes first reported the incident Wednesday, saying Schnatter had uttered the slur during the call that took place in May. Hours after the report was first published, Schnatter admitted to the incident, then began a series of resignations. He is no longer on the boards of Papa John's, the University of Louisville or the UofL Foundation.

Schnatter admitted on Wednesday that he said another fast-food giant, Colonel Sanders, never faced such an outcry for using the word "n*****s."

Friday, a remorseful Schnatter joined Louisville radio host Terry Meiners for his first interview since the fiasco. He said the call with the marketing agency Laundry Service was intended to provide media coaching following Schnatter's clumsy foray into the hot-button debate over NFL player protests of the national anthem.

"Believe it or not, Terry, the agency was promoting that vocabulary, in that genre," Schnatter told Meiners on 840 WHAS Radio. "And I made it real clear, 'Listen, we're not going to go there, we're not going to talk about this,' and they pushed me, and ending up upsetting me. And I said, 'Listen, other people have used that word, I don't and will not use that word, and people at Papa John's don't use that.' And that was the comment. But they actually wanted to get into that vocabulary, and I said absolutely not. And of course, part of the comment where I said someone else said it got printed, and the part where I said 'I never say that, wouldn't say that, that's not the way I was raised,' that didn't get in it. But, shame on me for even bringing it up. But the point is you can't use that vocabulary."

Also on Friday, Schnatter told UofL President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi that he supported the school's decision to have his name removed from the football stadium -- Papa John's Cardinal Stadium. It will now be called just Cardinal Stadium.

"I feel horrible about this, and sick because the reason you do ... a practice or media training session is so you don't do something like this," Schnatter said.

Also noteworthy is that Laundry Service, according to multiple reports, laid off as many as 60 employees on Monday, and its founding CEO, Jason Stein, stepped down effective immediately. It's not clear if there is any connection, but both sides have acknowledged publicly that the Papa John's-Laundry Service partnership ended around the time of the May call.

This story will be updated.

