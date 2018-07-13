New York Yankees suspend relationship with Papa John's amid racial slur controversy

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The New York Yankees have suspended their relationship with Papa John's in response to founder John Schnatter's use of a racial slur.

The athletic group made the announcement via Twitter late Friday afternoon.

Statement from the New York Yankees regarding Papa John's:



“In response to the reprehensible remarks made by Papa John’s founder and owner, the New York Yankees are suspending their relationship with the company.” — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 13, 2018

The Baltimore Orioles, Miami Marlins and Tampa Bay Rays ended their relationship with the pizza chain on Thursday, according to USA Today.

Schnatter, the founder of global pizza chain Papa John's, stepped down as its chairman of the board Wednesday, just hours after a Forbes report that he had used the N-word during a conference call with Papa John's executives and representatives from a marketing agency. Schnatter also stepped down from both the UofL Board of Trustees, as well as the UofL Foundation Board.

It was announced Friday that Papa John's Cardinal Stadium will now be called just Cardinal Stadium. Schnatter's name will also be removed from the Center for Free Enterprise at the UofL business school.

