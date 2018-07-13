2018 Road Trip Guide for IU football fans

BLOOMINGTON, IN (WAVE) - Indiana's football team has five road games this year, including visits to Big Ten bullies Ohio State and Michigan.

If you don't want to spend money to travel to those games to see a pair of likely losses, at least there's the season opener in South Florida.

Regardless, below are some helpful travel tips should you and some friends be planning on an IU football roadie this year.

Indiana at Florida International (Week 1)

Sept. 1, 7 p.m.

Riccardo Silva Stadium

11310 SW 17th Street

Miami, Florida

Capacity: 23,500

Series

Indiana leads, 2-0

Last meeting: Indiana, 34-13 (2016)

Florida International University

Nickname: Panthers

Enrollment: 55,000

2017 Record: 8-5 (5-3 C-USA)

Head Coach: Butch Davis (Second year with FIU)

Overall coaching record: 87-58

Conference: Conference USA

Colors: Blue & gold

Directions from Bloomington

SR 46 East to I-65 south until it joins I-24 east in Nashville, TN

Stay on I-24E out of Nashville to I-75 south (in Chattanooga)

Stay on I-75S into Florida take Florida’s Turnpike south

Take exit to South Toll road (towards Homestead)

South Toll Road becomes Ronald Reagan Turnpike, stay on Ronald Reagan to exit 25,

Turn right at the bottom of the ramp onto SW 8th St

After a quarter mile, turn right on Snapper Creek Canal Road

Creek Canal Road becomes SW 117th Ave, stay on SW 117th Ave. to SW 17th Ave.

Turn left onto SW 17th Ave.

Follow SW 17th to the stadium on the right.

Stadium fun fact

Florida International shares the stadium with Miami FC of the North American Soccer League. Miami FC owner Riccardo Silva donated $3.76 million to the renovation; the facility was then renamed after him.

Don’t miss

La Camaronera Restaurant and Fish Market, where they’re deep frying everything that isn’t nailed down. That means shrimp, lobster, crab, hush puppies and their famous Pan Con Minuta snapper sandwich.

Famous FIU Alumni

Andy Garcia, Danny Pino, T.Y. Hilton

Don’t have tickets?

Watch the game and get some great Cuban food at El Pub Restaurant, located on Calle Ocho just minutes from the field.

Indiana at Rutgers (Week 5)

Sept. 29, Time TBD

High Point Solutions Stadium

1 Scarlet Knight Way

Piscataway Township, N.J.

Capacity: 52,454

Series

Tied, 2-2

Last meeting: Indiana, 41-0 (2017)

Rutgers University

Nickname: Scarlet Knights

Enrollment: 67,556

2017 Record: 4-8 (3-6 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Chris Ash (Second year with Rutgers)

Overall coaching record: 6-18

Conference: Big Ten

Colors: Scarlet, gray and black

Directions from Bloomington

Take State Road 37 north toward Indianapolis

Take I-465 east to exit 44B onto I-70 east

Stay on I-70E through OH and WV into PA

Stay on I-70E onto PA Turnpike east, stay on PA Turnpike east to Exit 226 to I-81 north,

Take I-81N to Exit 89 onto I-78 east, stay on I-78E

Take I-78 exit 29 onto I-287 south

Stay on I-287S to Exit 9

Bear right at the bottom of the ramp onto River Road

Follow River Road to Sutphen, (golf course on the right)

Turn left on Sutphen, follow Sutphen to stadium on the right.

Stadium fun fact

The first-ever college football game was played between Princeton and Rutgers on November 6, 1869.

Don’t miss

The Skylark Diner. Located in nearby Edison, New Jersey, Skylark has been featured on several shows including Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, and Comedians in cars getting coffee. The restaurant boasts retro décor and a loaded menu, including their famous short rib burger.

Famous Rutgers Alumni

Carli Lloyd, Mohamed Sanu, Todd Frazier, Eric LeGrand, Elizabeth Warren

Don’t have tickets?

Head to Gabriele’s Bar & Grill for a quintessential sports-bar feel and extensive burger list. With three bars and twenty big screen TV’s, you won’t miss a minute of the action.

Indiana at Ohio State (Week 6)

Oct. 6, 3:30 p.m. or 4 p.m.

Ohio Stadium

Avenue of Champions

Columbus, Ohio

Capacity: 110,045

Series

Ohio State leads, 73-12

Last meeting: Ohio State, 38-17 (2017)

Ohio State University

Nickname: Buckeyes

Enrollment: 66,444

2017 Record: 12-2 (8-1 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Urban Meyer (Seventh season at Ohio State)

Overall coaching record: 177-31

Conference: Big Ten

Colors: Scarlet & gray

Directions from Bloomington

Take State Road 37 N toward Indianapolis to I-465

Follow I-465 east to exit 44B onto I-70 east

Stay on I-70E into Columbus,

Take Exit 96 onto I-670 east to Exit 2B onto Olentangy Freeway north

Follow Olentangy approximately two miles to the Lane Avenue exit/Ohio State Univ.

Turn right at the bottom of the ramp on Lane Ave., then take first right onto Fyffe Rd.

Take a left on Woody Hayes Dr., then the first right after crossing the Olentangy River onto Cannon Drive.

Stadium fun fact

The Shoe is on the National Park Service’s National Register of Historic Places. It’s the third-largest football stadium in college football, behind Michigan Stadium (Michigan) and Beaver Stadium (Penn State).

Don’t miss

For the full tailgating experience start your day at Hiney Gate. Every Saturday, the lot sees from 12,000 to 15,000 fans. Afterward, head to the Varsity Club. It’s located fewer than 500 yards from the stadium, and has been a Buckeye institution since its founding in 1959.

Famous Ohio State Alumni

Jack Nicklaus, Bob Knight, Jesse Owens, Roy Lichtenstein, Jeffrey Dahmer

Don’t have tickets?

Check out the Out-R-Inn, a landmark on Ohio State’s campus. It opened in the 1960s and continues to delight students and alumni with a dive-bar feel and lots of cheap drink specials.

Indiana at Minnesota (Week 9)

Oct. 26, 8 p.m.

TCF Bank Stadium

420 S 23rd Ave

Minneapolis

Capacity: 50,805

Series

Minnesota leads, 37-26

Last meeting: Minnesota (42-39)

University of Minnesota

Nickname: Golden Gophers

Enrollment: 51,147

2017 Record: 5-7 (2-7 Big Ten)

Head Coach: P. J. Fleck (Second year with Minnesota)

Overall coaching record: 35-29

Conference: Big Ten

Colors: Maroon & gold

Directions from Bloomington

State Road 37 north to I-465 west

I-465 west/north to I-65 north

I-65N to I-94 west

I-94W into Illinois, to I-294 West

I-294W to I-90 West (near Chicago O’hare Airport)

Stay on I-90W into Wisconsin to I-94 west

Follow I-94W into Minnesota to Exit 235B onto SE Huron Blvd. North,

Follow SE Huron Blvd. N until it crosses University Ave. and becomes SE 23rd Ave., then look for the stadium on the left.

Stadium fun fact

The Minnesota Vikings played the 2014 and 2015 seasons at TCF Bank while the team’s new U.S. Bank Stadium was constructed.

Don’t miss

Surly Brewing Company is just minutes from the stadium and has a large selection of craft beers made on-site. Sit in the beer garden and taste some of Surly’s brews or head upstairs and enjoy a pizza.

Famous Minnesota Alumni

Bob Dylan, Henry Fonda, Jessica Lange, Hubert Humphrey, Ric Flair

Don’t have tickets?

Check out Stub & Herbs. This self-proclaimed drinking and eating emporium has been serving college students since 1939.

Indiana at Michigan (Week 11)

Nov. 17, Time TBD

Michigan Stadium

1201 S Main St

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Capacity: 107,601

Series

Michigan leads, 57-9

Last meeting: Michigan, 27-20 (2017)

University of Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Nickname: Wolverines

Enrollment: 44,718

2017 Record: 8-5 (5-4 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Jim Harbaugh (Fourth year with Michigan)

Overall coaching record: 57-32

Conference: Big Ten

Colors: Navy & maize

Directions from Bloomington

Start out on State Road 37 north to I-465 east

Take I-465E to Exit 37 onto I-69 north

Follow I-69 to Exit 296A onto I-469 north

Take exit 21 off I-469, then take a left at the bottom of the ramp onto US 24 east

Follow US 24 east into Ohio to I-475 north

I-475N into Michigan to exit 14

Take exit 14 onto US 23 north, follow US 23N to I-94 West

Take I-94W to exit 175, then turn right at the bottom of the ramp onto Ann Arbor –Saline Road

Follow Ann Arbor-Saline Road until it become South Main St.

Follow South Main St past the golf course on the right, then the stadium is on the right

Stadium fun fact

The Big House is the largest college football stadium in the country. It is the second-largest stadium in the world, behind Rungrado 1st of May Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea.

Don’t miss

Crazy Jim’s Blimpy Burger. This quirky joint opened in 1953, and offers the unique experience of placing your order directly to the cook and watching him make it. Pay cash and need change? Expect to get two-dollar bills and fifty-cent pieces. Crazy Jim’s allows you to customize your burger as it’s being made, and add up to five patties (called a Quint).

Famous Michigan Alumni

Tom Brady, Madonna, Gerald Ford, Michael Phelps, Charles Woodson, Desmond Howard

Don’t have tickets?

Head to the Sports Bar Westside where they encourage patrons to “Eat Sports, Drink Sports, Watch Sports, Talk Sports."

