Affordable senior living facility opens in Henry County

Tristan Ridge is affordable housing for seniors in Henry County. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

EMINENCE, KY (WAVE) - New, affordable housing is now available for seniors living in Henry County.

The new Tristan Ridge Senior Living Facility opened on Thursday. The facility is located off King Street in Eminence, Kentucky.

Tristan Ridge features 44 units, 16 one bedroom units and 28 two bedroom units. The facility is open to those ages 55 and up who earn up to 60-percent of the area's median income.

The $6.7 million apartment complex is geared towards independent seniors and features lifestyle amenities such as a BBQ patio, fitness room, craft room and a community room with a computer center.

The two-story building has a universal design throughout and energy efficient features. Five units have full handicapped accessibility, including roll-in showers and adapted kitchens.

A press release called the facility "an excellent example of private, nonprofit and public sectors working together to address the shortage of affordable housing in rural Kentucky."

The same company that helped build Tristan Ridge, Woda Cooper Companies, Inc., also has a property in Shelbyville.

