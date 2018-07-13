Road Trip Guide: Louisville vs. Alabama in Orlando

The Cards open their football season in Orlando, Fla., against defending national champion and preseason No. 1 Alabama. (Source: Joelk75/flickr)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - So you’re headed to Orlando to watch Louisville take on defending national champion and preseason No. 1 Alabama?

Look no further for your all-inclusive guide for this road trip, including directions, restaurant picks eating destinations and can't-miss landmarks. Safe travels and have fun!

This route is approximately 895 miles and will take just over 13 hours without stops.

Here are the directions from Papa John's Cardinal Stadium to Orlando's Camping World Stadium:

+ Head?south?on?S Floyd St?toward?Central Ave/Denny Crum Overpass

+ Turn?left?onto?Central Ave

+ Use the middle lane to turn?left?onto?Crittenden Dr

+ Turn?right?to merge onto?I-65 S

+ Merge onto?I-65 S

+ Follow I-65 S to Exit 86 for I-24 E towards Chattanooga/Knoxville

+ Keep right at the fork to stay on I-24#

+ Take exit 185A to merge onto I-75 S

+ Follow I-75 south for 300 miles, into Florida

+ At the 328 mile marker, bear left to take Florida’s Turnpike towards Orlando

+ After 42 miles, take exist 265 for FL-408 E

+ Take exit 10B to merge onto I-4 E

+ Take exit 83A towards Amelia Street

+ Merge onto N Garland Ave

+ Take a left onto W Colonial Dr

+ Turn left onto N Hughey Ave and stadium is on the right

Restaurants

Anyone looking for an authentic south-of-the-border haven, look no further than Nashville’s Mas Tacos. Horchata, elote, pozole and a wide range of tacos satisfy Mexican food lovers at this dive. Add some fried sweet cream plantains for dessert and you’ll be refueled and ready to hop back on I-65 and head south.

>> MAP: Mas Tacos, 732 McFerrin Ave, Nashville, TN, 37206

For a good meal and a fun story, check out the Silver Skillet Restaurant in Atlanta. This diner opened in 1967, and since has been featured in hundreds of movies, television shows and music videos. Some of the restaurant’s credits include diner scenes in The Founder, Remember the Titans, Trouble with the Curve, Anchorman 2 and Taken 3.

The sign outside boasts the best breakfast in Atlanta, and owner Teresa Breckenridge has been featured on several national television shows, showcasing how to make the biscuits. The lemon ice box pie was voted one of the Five Best Pies in America by LIFE Magazine and one of the Top 100 Foods in the World by Saveur Magazine.

>> MAP: Silver Skillet, 200 14th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

If you get into Orlando and need a carb reload or a bite of delicious comfort food, head to Mrs. Potato. This unassuming spot in a strip mall is actually a potato lovers' paradise. Its specialty is rosti potatoes, a Brazilian stuffed hash brown with any toppings you can imagine inside.

Try the buffalo chicken, pizza or loaded rosti for traditional flavors, or try the Carne Seca aka Brazilian Beef Jerky. There are 20 rosti flavors that can all be baked potatoes as well. There are also fries, sweet potatoes and empanadas.

>> MAP: Mrs. Potato, 2848, 4550 S Kirkham Rd, Orlando, FL 32811

Landmarks

For some history and architecture, pop off I-65 in Nashville to check out the Parthenon. It’s an exact replica of the Parthenon in Athens, Greece. Just take the Wedgewood Road exit off I-65 south, turn right and it's five blocks down. Just a quick hop back up to I-65 will have you on your way with an Athenian Snapchat update.

>> MAP: Nashville Parthenon, 2600 West End Ave. Nashville, TN 37203

Stop in Marietta, Ga., for a part of Kentucky folklore. The Big Chicken in Marietta is actually a KFC restaurant, which is designed to look like a giant red chicken. Just hop off I-75 at exit 265, take the first left, and look for the big red chicken. This is a must stop and Instagram for anyone with fried chicken in their hearts.

>> MAP: Big Chicken, 12 Cobb Pkwy, Marietta, GA, 30062

After double-digit hours in the car, you’ll be ready to stretch your legs and be among nature. The Kanapaha Botanical Gardens in Gainesville are the perfect spot for that. The large property surrounding Lake Kanapaha features an herb garden, palm hammock, azalea gardens, a waterfall and a hummingbird garden. If you need a refresher for that final push to Omaha, this is your place. Take exit 384 and it’s four minutes down on your right.

>> MAP: Kanapaha Botanical Gardens, 4700 SW 58th Dr, Gainesville, FL, 32608

And when you get there ... here's a little information on the matchup:

Louisville v. Alabama (Week 1)

Sept. 1, 8 p.m.

Camping World Stadium, Orlando?

1 Citrus Bowl Place

Capacity: 65,000

Series

Alabama leads, 2-1

Last meeting: Louisville, 34-7 (1991 Fiesta Bowl)

University of Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Nickname: Crimson Tide

Enrollment: 38,563

2017 Record: 13-1 (7-1 SEC), Defending National Champions

Head Coach: Nick Saban, 12th year with Alabama

Overall coaching record: 223-62

Conference: SEC

Colors: Crimson & white

