Louisville granted $3.4 million to combat youth homelessness

The Coalition for the Homeless has four months to develop a distribution plan for the money. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A monetary gift has given Louisville a big boost to end youth homelessness in the metro.

The department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded a $3.4 million grant to the Coalition for the Homeless as part of the Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program. YHDP supports rapid rehousing, permanent supportive housing, transitional housing and host homes for homeless youth.

The money granted to the Coalition will be used for a wide range of housing options in the metro that will help young people get back on their feet.

“We cannot and we must not accept young people living on the streets and in our shelters,” Chris Taylor, SE Deputy Regional Adminstrator for HUD, said.

Louisville is one of 11 cities to receive a HUD grant.

The Coalition for the Homeless has four months to come up with a plan of how to best distribute the money.

