2018 Road Trip Guide for UofL football fans

Clemson Memorial Stadium was the site of a classic between UofL and Clemson in 2016. Will the Cards be good enough to hang with the Tigers again this year? (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Have you heard? Louisville plays Alabama this year.

But before you start googling hotels in Tuscaloosa, remember that the game is in Orlando this year.

But that's not the only intriguing road trip this year. The Cards' 2018 schedule includes visits to Boston and Clemson, among others.

We've done the research so you don't have to. Take a look at our road trip guide from the WAVE3.com travel squad:

Louisville vs Alabama (Week 1)

Louisville at Virginia (Week 4)

Sept. 22, Time TBD

Scott Stadium

1815 Stadium Road

Charlottesville, Va.?

Capacity: 61,500

Series

Louisville leads, 4-2

Last meeting: Louisville, 38-21 (2017)

University of Virginia

Nickname: Cavaliers

Enrollment: 21,985

2017 Record: 6-7 (3-5 in ACC)

Head Coach: Bronco Mendenhall (Third year at Virginia)

Overall coaching record: 107-60

Conference: ACC

Colors: Navy & orange

Directions from Louisville

I-65 South to I-64 East

Follow I-64 East into WV

In WV I-64 joins I-77 South (WV Turnpike)

Stay on I-64 East when I-77 South exits (South of Beckley, WV)

Stay on I-64 East into VA & it will join I-81 North

Stay on I-64/I-81 until I-64 East Exits (Exit # 221)

Stay on I-64 East to Exit 118B (US 29 North)

After getting onto US 29 North, take the 1st Exit (Univ of VA) ?

Turn right at?bottom of ramp onto Fontaine Ave

Go approximately 1/4 mi & turn left onto Piedmont Ave

Follow Piedmont to Stadium Rd

Turn ?Right on Stadium Rd & Follow to Stadium & Parking (on Left)

Stadium fun fact

Every game, a Cavalier charges onto the field on his horse, Sabre, to lead the football team onto the field.

Don’t miss

Check out the oldest restaurant in Charlottesville, the Virginian. It's been around since 1923, was transformed into a soda fountain during prohibition?and temporarily went under during World War II. It’s now back open and prides itself on classic American fare and good ol’ Southern Charm.

The Virginian

1521 University Avenue

Charlottesville, VA 22903

Famous Alumni

Tina Fey, Katie Couric, Robert Kennedy, Ted Kennedy, Edgar Allan Poe

Don’t have tickets?

Head over to Citizen’s Burger Bar and its?110+ beers on tap, 212 E. Main St., Charlottesville, VA 22903

Louisville at Boston College (Week 7)

Oct. 13, Time TBD

Boston College Alumni Stadium

2604 Beacon Street

Boston

Capacity: 44,500

Series

Louisville leads, 7-3

Last meeting: Boston College, 45-42 (2017)

Boston College

Nickname: Eagles

Enrollment: 14,125

2017 Record: 7-6 (4-4 ACC)

Head Coach: Steve Addazio (Sixth year at Boston College)

Overall coaching record: 44-44

Conference: ACC

Colors: Maroon & gold

Directions from Louisville

I-71 North through Ohio to I-271 North (near Medina, OH)

I-271N to I-90 East, which becomes NY Thruway

I-90E across NY into Mass, where it becomes Mass. Turnpike.

Take Exit 17 (Washington Street)

Washington Street, turn right onto Park Street then left on Tremont Street,

Take Tremont two blocks, then turn right on Waverly Avenue

Follow Waverly for approximately 1 mile on Waverly, then turn left onto Ward street

Follow Ward Street until it T’s at Manet Road, turn right on Manet, and follow for two blocks

Turn left on Commonwealth Avenue, after approximately five blocks, turn right on Fr. Herlihy Drive (Church on corner)

Turn right on Campanella Way, stay on Campanella until you see the Stadium on the right.

Stadium fun fact

Before Alumni Stadium was built, the Eagles played games in several different venues, including occasional games at Fenway Park in the 1930s and 1940s. They still play there sometimes as a part of special series, most recently against UConn in the Gridiron Series in 2017.

Don’t miss

New England in the fall means beautiful foliage and crisp autumn weather. Take a walk through Boston Common, or stay closer to campus and head to Mike’s City Diner for a taste of fall on a plate. Mike’s is a Boston institution, and one of its most popular dishes is Mike’s Famous Pilgrim. This sandwich is basically Thanksgiving on a bun, with a generous amount of turkey, stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce.

Famous Boston College Alumni

Amy Poehler, Matt Ryan, Doug Flutie, John Kerry, Matt and Tim Hasselbeck

Don’t have tickets?

Head to the Cityside Bar and watch the game like the locals do, on the roof deck overlooking Beacon Street.

Louisville at Clemson (Week 10)

Nov. 3, Time TBD

Clemson Memorial Stadium

1 Avenue of Champions

Clemson, S.C.

Capacity: 81,500

Series

Clemson leads, 4-0

Last meeting: Clemson, 47-21 (2017)

Clemson University

Nickname: Tigers

Enrollment: 23,406

2017 Record: 12-2 (7-1 ACC)

Head Coach: Dabo Swinney (Tenth year at Clemson)

Overall coaching record: 101-30

Conference: ACC

Colors: Purple & orange

Directions from Louisville

I-71E to Lexington, KY

Take I-75S to Knoxville, TN on north side of Knoxville, take I-640E

Follow I-640E to I-40E follow I-40 to near Asheville, NC

Take I-26E to exit 54 (US 25 South)

Follow US 25 South to Parker, SC

Turn right on W. Blue Ridge Drive, then right on Old Easley Hwy. (SR 124), follow until it joins US 123

Stay on US 123 (becomes Calhoun Memorial Hwy) into Clemson take exit for West Main Street, left at the end of the ramp onto W. Main, (SR 93) (West Main st. becomes Old Greenville Hwy) Turn left on Williamson Road (just past tennis complex on the left)

Stay on Williamson road until you see Memorial Stadium on your right.

Stadium fun fact

A rock from Death Valley, Calif., sits at the top of the hill in the east end zone, a gift to Coach Frank Howard in 1966. It’s called Howard’s Rock, and every player touches it as the Tigers come down the ramp before each home game in one of the sport's great traditions.

Don’t miss

For delicious, classic bar food head to Loose Change on College Avenue. Check out the green jacket BLT made with fried green tomatoes and pimento cheese, or the zucchini fries.

Famous Clemson Alumni

John Heisman, Nikki Haley, Strom Thurmond, Deshaun Watson, Lee Brice

Don’t have tickets?

Check out Tiger Town Tavern, just one mile from the stadium on College Avenue.

Louisville at Syracuse (Week 11)

Nov. 9, 7 p.m.

Carrier Dome

2604 Beacon St

Syracuse, N.Y.

Capacity: 44,500

Series

Louisville leads, 10-6

Last meeting: Louisville, 56-10 (2017)

Syracuse University

Nickname: Orange

Enrollment: 22,484

2017 Record: 4-8 (2-6 ACC)

Head Coach: Dino Babers (Third year at Syracuse)

Overall coaching record: 26-25

Conference: ACC

Colors: Orange

Directions from Louisville

71 North to I-271 North to I-90 East (becomes NY Thruway)

I-90E to Exit 39 to I-690 East to Exit 18 (Harrison St./Adams St.)

Bear left at bottom of ramp (toward Adams St) onto Almond St – stay on Almond St., it will join Van Buren St. then right on Renwick Ave.,

Take immediate left onto Fineview Place, turn left on East Raynor Ave.- follow Raynor to the Carrier Dome

Stadium fun fact

The Carrier Dome is the largest domed stadium on a college campus.

Don’t miss

Faegan’s, offering traditional Irish delicacies such as Guinness Pub Lamb Stew, alongside innovations like Irish Egg Rolls and Drunken Reuben sandwiches.

Famous Syracuse Alumni

Vanessa Williams, Joe Biden, Ted Koppel, Carmelo Anthony, Dick Clark, Aaron Sorkin

Don’t have tickets?

Head to Empire Brewing Company and try one of its in-house brews like the Slo Mo’ IPA or Apple Harvest Ale.

