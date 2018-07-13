West End School students explore outdoors, learn new skills

Around 90 kids were taught a number of skills, including how to tie a knot and shoot a sling shot. (Source: Jobina Fortson, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Nearly 90 boys from the West End School were treated to some outdoor fun Friday with the Brownsboro Alliance Trail Association, also known as BATA.

With the help of some local boy scouts and volunteers students hiked woodland trails, visited creek beds, and worked on crafts. Teachers said students often miss out on academic and extra curricular activities during the summer months. These outings fill the void and allow kids to try new things.

"Whether its tying knots, shooting sling shots, whether its leather work, these are things that a lot of times our kids don't have that experience or that opportunity," teacher Joe Marshall said.

BATA is a not-for-profit organization maintained through an all volunteer board of directors.

