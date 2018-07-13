Police release description of car related to deadly hit-and-run off Shelbyville Road

The body of a young woman was found along this stretch of road near Valhalla Golf Club. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police need help to track down the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run near Valhalla Golf Club.

The body of Jadylynn Myers, 24, was found Tuesday morning in a wooded area on the side of Bircham Road, which is off Shelbyville Road in eastern Jefferson County.

Her cause of death was blunt force trauma, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said.

PREVIOUS STORY: Woman found dead, killed in hit-and-run

Police are actively looking for the person responsible.

Officers released details of the car in question on Friday.

It's a 2003 to 2005 Honda Element, painted purple, with damage to its right side. Police said it should be missing its passenger side mirror.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the anonymous police tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.