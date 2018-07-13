Ramp from I-64 East to I-264 West closing for 30 days

This map shows the ramp closure and the detour which will be in place. (Source: KYTC)

The ramp from I-64 East to I-264 West will be closed for 30 days. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Drivers need to be aware of big changes coming on Interstate 64 at the Watterson Expressway (I-264), near Saint Matthews.

The exit ramp from I-64 East to I-264 West will close at 9 p.m. Saturday and will remain closed for 30 days as crews work on adding a lane on the ramp.

GET LIVE TRAFFIC MAPS ON OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

A planned detour will take drivers from Cannons Lane to Dutchman's Lane, to Taylorsville Road to I-264.

The exit ramp from I-64 West to I-264 will also be closed overnight Saturday, for crews to install a barrier wall for the widening project. But the westbound ramp should reopen at 7 a.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.