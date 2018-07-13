JCPS state takeover hearings set to begin in September

A bus to help students register for school is getting ready to hit the road. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Dates have been set for hearings regarding the proposed state takeover of Jefferson County Public Schools.

The first of many hearings will be held September 10 in Frankfort. Additional hearings have been set throughout September, October and even the first few days in November.

Depending on the outcome of these hearings, JCPS could appeal the decision of the Kentucky Board of Education, further drawing out the outcome of the state takeover.

The Kentucky Department of Education announced its recommendation in April, bringing to a conclusion the agency's lengthy audit process spanning more than 14 months. The report cited several areas to justify the state takeover - including the district's student assignment plan, facilities, internal investigations, program management and financial accountability.

