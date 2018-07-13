Kentucky Center continues clean-up, upcoming Eddie Griffin show canceled

The damage to the Kentucky Center was visible from the street. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Only contractors and KCA employees are currently allowed inside the building. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

A fire at the Kentucky Center in June caused significant damage to the building. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Famed comedian Eddie Griffin will no longer perform at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts.

The entertainment venue announced the cancellation on Friday, citing a scheduling conflict. The Undeniable Tour was set to come to the Kentucky Center on July 21.

Officials said single ticket holders will be contacted by the Kentucky Center box office and all tickets will be refunded automatically. Ticket holders have been advised processing may take two to three weeks.

The tour stop is the latest in a string of relocations and cancellations for the Kentucky Center after a three-alarm fire caused significant damage to the building in June. It is important to note the venue has not said the fire repairs and the Eddie Griffin cancellation are related.

RELATED STORIES

+ Employees return to work at the Kentucky Center weeks after 3-alarm fire

+ Kentucky Center shows damage inside the building

+ KY Center cancels 'Waitress' due to fire damage

This summer's fire was sparked by construction on the roof and took several hours to control, but no one was hurt. Access to the building remains limited to contractors and Kentucky Center employees, who returned to work in early July.

An update provided by the Kentucky Center and the Finance and Administration Cabinet on Friday detailed the work being done around the building to return it to complete working order. Electrical and mechanical systems are back in operation and elevators have been certified indicating none sustained smoke and water damage.

Restoration work is progressing in production studios and dressing rooms, both of which experienced significant water and smoke damage, according to the Kentucky Center. Plaster removal from the barrel ceiling, near where the fire started, is expected to take two weeks with crews working two 10-hour shifts per day.

The Finance and Administration Cabinet is expected to continue providing updates on the clean-up process, but has not released an official date for the completion of the repairs.

Those will questions regarding upcoming shows and tickets have been encouraged to contact the Kentucky Center at 502-584-7777.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.