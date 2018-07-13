2 injured in Clarksville restaurant ceiling collapse

Two people were hurt when the ceiling collapsed. (Source: Josh Hicks, News and Tribune)

CLARKSVILLE, IN (NEWS AND TRIBUNE) - Two people suffered minor injuries after a portion of a ceiling collapsed at McAlister's Deli in Clarksville.

The collapse happened around 2 p.m. Friday. Customers were evacuated from the building, but employees remained inside.

According to Clarksville Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs, one of the people injured was transported to a hospital.

Fire crews stabilized the ceiling, a portion of which collapsed above the food service/register area. The rest of the ceiling is believed to be stable.

The Clark County Health Department and building commissioner responded to the scene.

McAlister's is located at 1305 Veterans Parkway.

