UofL professor clerked for Kavanaugh

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A typical summer for University of Louisville law professor Justin Walker would include zero media interviews. In the past couple of weeks, he's done about 70.

That's because Walker clerked for Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh and the man he will replace if confirmed, Justice Anthony Kennedy.

MSNBC, Fox News, CNN and more came calling for Walker. Most of the interviews were done in Washington D.C. because Walker was on Kavanaugh's invite list.

"It was a once in a lifetime opportunity to be there in the East Room at the White House and to see Justice Kavanaugh nominated by the president," Walker told WAVE 3 News Anchor Scott Reynolds.

Walker doesn't agree with Kavanaugh's critics that he would make the court much more likely to overturn Roe v. Wade, legalizing abortion.

"He wrote a book about precedence -- whether it's Roe or any other precedent -- he said that precedent should be followed by the court, except under extraordinary circumstances," Walker said.

Walker points to something he said is rare in the world of clerks for justices, moving from a known conservative to getting hired by justices who are considered liberal.

"His clerks have gone on to clerk for justices on the Supreme Court who are left, right and center, including Sotomayor, including Breyer and including Kagan," Walker said. "They respect the independent, fair-minded way he goes about his job."

Walker can expect his phone to continue to ring all the way through the fall, in what will be a heated confirmation process for Kavanaugh.

