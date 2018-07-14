Kerber beats Williams 6-3, 6-3 to win 1st Wimbledon title - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Kerber beats Williams 6-3, 6-3 to win 1st Wimbledon title

(Neil Hall/Pool via AP). Serena Williams of the US returns a ball to Julia Goerges of Germany during their women's semifinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday July 12, 2018. (Neil Hall/Pool via AP). Serena Williams of the US returns a ball to Julia Goerges of Germany during their women's semifinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday July 12, 2018.
(AP Photo/Tim Ireland). Germany's Angelique Kerber celebrates defeating Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko during their women's singles semifinals match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Thursday July 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland). Germany's Angelique Kerber celebrates defeating Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko during their women's singles semifinals match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Thursday July 12, 2018.

By HOWARD FENDRICH
AP Tennis Writer

LONDON (AP) - Angelique Kerber won her first Wimbledon championship by stopping Serena Williams' bid for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title.

Kerber played cleanly as can be, covering the court so well and picking her spots for big shots, in a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Williams in Saturday's final.

It is the 30-year-old Kerber's third Grand Slam title. She also beat Williams in the Australian Open final in 2016, then won that year's U.S. Open.

Williams is a seven-time Wimbledon champion and her 23 major trophies rank second all-time to Margaret Court. This final came just 10½ months after the 36-year-old American gave birth to a daughter and dealt with a serious health scare. She was playing in the fourth tournament of her comeback.

___

