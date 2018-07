The Latest: Swiatek wins Wimbledon girls' title

(AP Photo/Tim Ireland). Germany's Angelique Kerber celebrates defeating Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko during their women's singles semifinals match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Thursday July 12, 2018.

(Neil Hall/Pool via AP). Serena Williams of the US returns a ball to Julia Goerges of Germany during their women's semifinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday July 12, 2018.

(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Rafael Nadal of Spain during their men's singles semifinals match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Friday July 13, 2018.

LONDON (AP) - The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

10:30 p.m.

Iga Swiatek defeated Leonie Kung 6-4, 6-2 to win the Wimbledon girls' title.

Swiatek, a 17-year-old from Poland, hit 33 winners to 13 unforced errors as she overcame Swiss qualifier Kung.

Swiatek, who missed seven months of 2017 following ankle surgery, made it to the French Open semifinals in June.

___

10:10 p.m.

Angelique Kerber's coach thought "frustration" led Serena Williams to try and hit the ball at his player during the Wimbledon final.

At 1-1 in the second set of Kerber's 6-3, 6-3 victory, Williams fiercely struck a forehand drive volley in the German's direction, but missed her opponent and the court as the ball went long.

"I haven't spoken to her (Kerber) about it but I was a bit surprised that Serena really went for her," Wim Fissette said. "Everyone can get a little frustrated in a match when things aren't going well."

It was one of many testing moments for Williams, but Kerber refused to let the incident - or anything else the seven-time champion tried - bother her.

"Angie reacted well," Fissette said. "She didn't take it personally and she wasn't irritated by it."

Since taking over Kerber's coaching duties at the end of a disappointing 2017, Fissette has overseen a return to form for the 2016 Australian and U.S. Open champion, leading to her first Wimbledon title.

___

9:45 p.m.

Mike Bryan won his record-tying 17th Grand Slam men's doubles title, and first without his brother, by teaming with fellow American Jack Sock to beat Raven Klaasen of South Africa and Michael Venus of New Zealand 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-3, 5-7, 7-5 in the Wimbledon final.

The 40-year-old Bryan is the oldest man in the Open era to win the Wimbledon doubles title.

He won his first 16 major championships, including three at the All England Club, with his twin, Bob, who is sidelined with a hip injury. John Newcombe is the only other man in tennis history with 17 Grand Slam doubles trophies.

This is Sock's second Wimbledon title. He teamed with Vasek Pospisil to defeat the Bryans in the 2014 final.

___

8:55 p.m.

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova won their second successive Grand Slam title with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 victory over Kveta Peschke and Nicole Melichar in the Wimbledon women's doubles final.

After winning their first major title at the French Open last month, the Czech duo, both 22, emphatically saw off a comeback attempt from fellow-Czech Peschke and American Melichar.

With just one point separating the teams after the opening two sets were split, the third-seeded Krejcikova and Siniakova lifted their level against their 12th-seeded opposition to win 28 of 39 points and every game in the decider.

They are the first women to win the French Open and Wimbledon back-to-back since Kim Clijsters and Ai Sugiyama in 2003. The Czech duo are also the first pairing to claim both the girls' and women's doubles titles at Wimbledon, after winning as juniors in 2013.

___

5:20 p.m.

Angelique Kerber claimed her first Wimbledon title with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over seven-time champion Serena Williams.

Kerber made just five unforced errors compared to Williams' 24 as the German reversed the result of the 2016 final.

It is the third Grand Slam title of Kerber's career, adding to her Australian and U.S. Open triumphs in 2016.

The 36-year-old Williams, who was seeking a 24th Grand Slam title, 10 months after having her first child.

___

4:50 p.m.

Angelique Kerber has taken the first set 6-3 against Serena Williams in the Wimbledon final.

Seven-time champion Williams struggled for accuracy as she made 14 unforced errors and was broken three times against the same opponent she defeated in the 2016 final.

Kerber is seeking to add a first Wimbledon title to her Australian and U.S. Open victories, which both came in 2016.

___

4:15 p.m.

Meghan Markle is watching Serena Williams go for an eighth Wimbledon title.

More than two hours later than originally scheduled, Williams and two-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber are under way in their final on Centre Court.

In a role reversal from her wedding - at which Williams was a guest in May - Markle is watching her friend from the royal box. Markle and her sister-in-law Kate Middleton participated in a standing ovation as the players walked onto the court.

Also supporting Williams on Centre Court are golfer Tiger Woods, Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, and Vogue magazine editor Anna Wintour.

The usual 2 p.m. start time was pushed back as Novak Djokovic's and Rafael Nadal's semifinal was played to a finish having been carried over from Friday.

___

3:35 p.m.

Novak Djokovic advanced to a fifth Wimbledon final with a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (9), 3-6, 10-8 victory over Rafael Nadal.

The match - which began on Friday evening - finished after 5 hours, 16 minutes as Djokovic secured the only break of the fifth set. It was the second longest semifinal in Wimbledon history, trailing only Kevin Anderson's victory over John Isner on Friday.

Three-time champion Djokovic will face South African Anderson in the final.

___

3:05 p.m.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are level at 7-7 in the fifth set of their Wimbledon semifinal.

The match - which began on Friday evening - resumed with Djokovic leading 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (9). Nadal was more efficient with his break point chances Saturday and took the fourth set 6-3.

At 4 hours, 46 minutes, the match is now the second longest semifinal in Wimbledon history, trailing only Kevin Anderson's victory over John Isner on Friday.

___

2 p.m.

Rafael Nadal has forced a fifth set against Novak Djokovic in their Wimbledon semifinal.

Nadal resumed the match - which began on Friday evening - trailing 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (9). The two-time champion gave up a 3-0 lead before breaking Djokovic again to take the fourth set 6-3.

The winner will face Kevin Anderson in Sunday's final.

___

1:10 p.m.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have resumed their Wimbledon semifinal.

Three-time champion Djokovic was leading two-time champion Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (9) when play was stopped by Wimbledon's 11 p.m. curfew on Friday evening.

The start of the match had been delayed by the other men's semifinal, in which Kevin Anderson defeated John Isner in the second longest match in Wimbledon history.

The match is being played with the Centre Court roof closed - the same conditions that the first three sets were played under.

At the conclusion of the men's match, Serena Williams will attempt to win an eighth Wimbledon title as she faces Angelique Kerber in a repeat of the 2016 final.

___

12:20 p.m.

About 10 months after having a baby, Serena Williams plays in the Wimbledon final against Angelique Kerber.

Williams is bidding for her eighth championship at the All England Club and 24th Grand Slam title in all, which would equal Margaret Court's all-time record.

Saturday's matchup is a rematch of the 2016 Wimbledon final, when Williams beat Kerber. Williams missed the tournament last year while pregnant.

Kerber is a former No. 1 who has won two major trophies.

Before the women's final, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will take to Centre Court to resume their semifinal that was suspended Friday night after the third set. Djokovic leads 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (9).

The winner will face Kevin Anderson in Sunday's final. Anderson edged John Isner 26-24 in the fifth set of their semifinal Friday, which lasted more than 6½ hours and delayed the start of Nadal vs. Djokovic.

___

