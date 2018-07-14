ISP: Washington County 6-year-old accidentally shot, killed

While the case remains under investigation, ISP said they do not believe foul play was involved. (Source: ISP)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - The Washington County Sheriff's Department and Indiana State Police (ISP) are investigating after a six-year-old was shot and killed on Friday.

Deputies were called to a home in the 5000 block of PD Baker Road in Washington County, close to Salem, around 10:30 p.m. Friday, according to an ISP press release. They arrived to find that the 6-year-old girl had been shot in the head. ISP said the girl was airlifted to Norton Children's Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

ISP detectives explained that the girl's father was cleaning a handgun in the home and thought it was unloaded when it accidentally went off, hitting the child.

Police identified the child as Makayla S. Bowling.

While the case remains under investigation, ISP said they do not believe foul play was involved.

