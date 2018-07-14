Bicyclist struck on Dixie Highway - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Bicyclist struck on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews responded after a bicyclist was struck Saturday afternoon on Dixie Highway.

Metrosafe confirms, the call came in at 1:30 p.m. of a bicyclist hit by a car at the corner of Dixie Highway and Pages Lane.

Once on scene, crews found multiple people with injuries.

One person was transported to University Hospital.

The extent of their injuries or any other information about the crash is unknown.

