Jamon Brown Hold Free Football Camp for Area Youth

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) It's a free, one day football camp for kids of all ages where three NFL teams are represented. Put together by one giant kid, former Fern Creek, University of Louisville, and current Los Angeles Ram offensive lineman, Jamon Brown. "Man, giving back is what it's about," said Brown.

These kids at Jamon Brown's second annual football camp are learning everything from proper tackling techniques, to catching, to how to get around a blocker. Giving back to the community has been dear to Brown's heart since he was drafted by the Rams in the third round in 2015. "It's not about the success I have from me. "It's about trying to inspire one of these little kids to chase their dream," said Brown.

While this camp is a lot of fun for these kids, and they're learning a ton about football, the temperatures are extremely high. So keeping these kids hydrated is priority #1. "I'm constantly telling myself, my coaches to make sure these kids are getting water, because I know when they're out here and they're working, they're playing, and they're having fun they're not thinking about hydration," said Brown. This day is literally the hottest day of the year so far, but these kids don't mind, because they're just having fun.

