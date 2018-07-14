Tractor overturns in Shelby County

One person was injured and transported by air. (Source: Bagdad Fire Department)

The tractor rolled over. (Source: Bagdad Fire Department)

CROPPER, KY (WAVE) - The Bagdad Fire Department and Shelby County EMS responded to a tractor rollover incident on Saturday, the agency said.

It happened in the 11,000 block of Cropper Road in Shelby County.

One person was injured and transported to Louisville by air, the Bagdad Fire Department said.

Photos from the Bagdad Fire Protection District showed a large blue Long tractor overturned.

