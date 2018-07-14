Couple gets married, rides for homeless veterans

Members of the Combat Vets Motorcycle Association rode their bikes throughout Kentucky on Saturday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Tammie Stewart and Peter Leason both rode with the CVMA to support veterans; then the couple got married. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Members of the Combat Vets Motorcycle Association rode their bikes throughout Kentucky on Saturday as a way to help out other veterans who are homeless.

The event, called the Freedom Rumble, was held for the third year, as one couple spread love to others and celebrated their own in a big way.

Riding a motorcycle can be thrilling.

With an engine roaring, for some, it all can make your heart beat a little faster.

For Peter Leason and Tammie Stewart, that just might describe how they feel about each other too.

“It was across the room," Leason said. "It kind of progressed from there.”

That was the start of their love story. A romance that brought them out on Saturday to ride with the CVMA, raising money to help once homeless vets get back on their feet.

“These people are coming off the street with nothing," Rider Kim Soice said. "So, when they go into the apartment, they have something.”

Proceeds will help provide transition kits to recently displaced vets moving into new homes.

That's just one of the reasons it’s a big day for Peter and Tammie.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ New Kentucky state laws go into effect July 14

+ FORECAST: Heat, dryness, poor air quality all exit

+ Report: Louisville among best U.S. markets to host a pro sports team

“We’re out here with the CVMA to raise money to support veterans and try to get homeless veterans off the streets within Louisville in conjunction with the Shively VA,” Leason said.

They were also using the massive gathering to mark another important day.

“Yes, and we’re having our wedding today," Leason said.

With hundreds of their closest friends, they scrapped the wedding dress and tuxedo routine and stuck to denim and leather.

“We’re going to walk up and just say the vows and do the deed," Leason said. "Make it legal.”

Sure, it’s not your average wedding. A parking lot full of motorcycles instead of people packing the pews, but that’s just what the couple was going for.

“We’re not traditional people," Stewart said.

Peter got Tammie interested in riding and, since then, the two have grown closer to both those they ride with and, of course, each other. So, getting married when everyone was in town just made sense.

“Right here with the rest of our family," Leason said.

Before they said their vows Saturday night, they rode to Eminence and back to Bluegrass Harley-Davidson where they started their day to help homeless veterans across Louisville.



Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.