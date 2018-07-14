Couple gets married, rides for homeless veterans

Members of the Combat Vets Motorcycle Association rode their bikes throughout Kentucky on Saturday as a way to help out other veterans who are homeless.More >>
Members of the Combat Vets Motorcycle Association rode their bikes throughout Kentucky on Saturday as a way to help out other veterans who are homeless.More >>
The Bagdad Fire Department and Shelby County EMS responded to a tractor rollover incident on Saturday.More >>
The Bagdad Fire Department and Shelby County EMS responded to a tractor rollover incident on Saturday.More >>
Emergency crews responded after a bicyclist was struck Saturday afternoon on Dixie Highway.More >>
Emergency crews responded after a bicyclist was struck Saturday afternoon on Dixie Highway.More >>
While the case remains under investigation, ISP said they do not believe foul play was involved.More >>
While the case remains under investigation, ISP said they do not believe foul play was involved.More >>
A number of laws are going into effect this weekend, they range from restrictions on the release of police body camera footage to penalties for revenge porn.More >>
A number of laws are going into effect this weekend, they range from restrictions on the release of police body camera footage to penalties for revenge porn.More >>