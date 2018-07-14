Cole pitches into 6th inning, 3 Astros homer in 9-1 win - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Cole pitches into 6th inning, 3 Astros homer in 9-1 win

HOUSTON (AP) - Gerrit Cole struck out eight in 5 2/3 strong innings, and the Houston Astros hit three home runs in a 9-1 win over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

Cole (10-2) allowed one run and three hits with four walks after being activated from the bereavement list prior to the game. He threw six shutout innings in his last start Monday against Oakland.

Josh Reddick and Evan Gattis hit back-to-back solo homers in the fifth to chase Detroit starter Michael Fulmer (3-9). Tyler White added a two-run shot to left in the seventh.

Houston got to Fulmer early with five runs in the first three innings.

The Astros took a 2-0 lead in the first on Yuli Gurriel's sacrifice fly and Reddick's run-scoring bloop double to shallow center. George Spring had an RBI double and Alex Bregman a run-scoring single in the second to push the lead to 4-0. Marwin Gonzalez's RBI single in the third made it 5-0.

James McCann had an RBI double in the sixth, snapping a 19-inning scoreless streak for the Tigers. Detroit hadn't scored since the fourth inning of Wednesday's game against the Rays. The Tigers have lost six straight.

Fulmer gave up seven runs and a season-high 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings. He lost his fourth straight decision and has allowed at least three runs in each of his last five outings.

GETTING THEIR RINGS

Detroit RHP Mike Fiers and LHP Francisco Liriano received their World Series championship rings before Saturday's game. Fiers pitched for the Astros from 2015-2017, while Liriano was acquired by the Astros at the trade deadline last season and appeared in five postseason games.

ASTROS ROSTER MOVE

With Cole coming off the bereavement list, the Astros optioned OF Jake Marisnick to Triple A Fresno.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: SS Carlos Correa (back stiffness) does not have a definitive timetable for when he will begin a rehab assignment, manager A.J. Hinch said. Correa has been on the disabled list since June 29.

UP NEXT

Tigers: Liriano (3-5, 4.74 ERA) will make his 15th start Sunday in the series finale looking to rebound after allowing seven runs on eight hits in 2 1/3 innings against the Rays on Monday.

Astros: RHP Justin Verlander (9-4, 2.05) will make his 21st start of the season and the first of his career against his former team. Verlander threw six scoreless innings but did not factor into the decision Monday against the Athletics.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

