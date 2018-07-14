Slow start by All-Star Nola as Phillies lose to Marlins 2-0 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Slow start by All-Star Nola as Phillies lose to Marlins 2-0

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola ducks under a line drive by Miami Marlins' Derek Dietrich during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 14, 2018, in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola ducks under a line drive by Miami Marlins' Derek Dietrich during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 14, 2018, in Miami.
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Philadelphia Phillies batter Maikel Franco, right, argues with umpire Eric Cooper, left, after striking out during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, July 14, 2018, in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Philadelphia Phillies batter Maikel Franco, right, argues with umpire Eric Cooper, left, after striking out during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, July 14, 2018, in Miami.
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Miami Marlins starting pitcher Trevor Richards delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 14, 2018, in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Miami Marlins starting pitcher Trevor Richards delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 14, 2018, in Miami.

By STEVEN WINE
AP Sports Writer

MIAMI (AP) - All-Star Aaron Nola gave up two runs in the first inning and the punchless Philadelphia Phillies never recovered, losing Saturday to the Miami Marlins 2-0.

The NL East-leading Phillies have scored only 24 runs in their past nine games.

Nola (12-3) needed 31 pitches to get through the first. After he loaded the bases with none out, one run scored on a groundout, and another came home on Martin Prado's two-out single.

In that one inning, Nola surrendered as many runs as he had given up in his previous three starts combined.

The right-hander allowed only two baserunners after the first, one on a bizarre two-base error by third baseman Maikel Franco. By allowing two runs in six innings, Nola hiked his ERA to 2.30.

Trevor Richards (3-5) pitched six innings and didn't allow a run. Three relievers completed the eight-hitter, and Kyle Barraclough pitched around a pair of two-out singles in the ninth for his ninth save and the Marlins' eighth shutout.

The Phils went 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position. Miami won with four hits.

Attendance was 14,793 on bark at the park day, with fans invited to bring along a dog. The crowd was the largest at Marlins Park since April 14.

SLICK FIELDING

Marlins center fielder Cameron Maybin made a running catch as his glove banged against the wall, robbing Rhys Hoskins of an RBI extra-base hit to end the fifth.

OOPS

Franco had an embarrassing mental lapse in the sixth. He backhanded a two-hopper hit by Starlin Castro in foul territory behind third base, started to throw and held up, apparently thinking he had grabbed a foul ball. Franco then turned and tossed the ball to a fan in the fourth row.

But the ball was fair, and because Franco threw it into the stands, Castro was awarded second base. Nola pitched around the error by retiring the next batter to end the inning.

OVERLOADED

When Nola had a 1-2 count against left-handed hitter Derek Dietrich in the fifth, the Phillies stationed all four infielders on the right side. Dietrich then struck out.

MILESTONE

Nola increased his career strikeout total to 504. He reached the 500 milestone in 480 innings, faster than any previous Phil.

TRAINER'S ROOM

After the game, the Phillies said they'll place RHP Zach Eflin (7-2, 3.15) on the 10-day disabled list because of a blister on the right middle finger of his pitching hand. He had been scheduled to start Sunday.

UP NEXT

Phils RHP Enyel De Los Santos (1-0, 4.26) will be recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to start Sunday in place of Eflin against RHP Jose Urena (2-9, 4.13).

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Border measures part of Trump's bigger immigration crackdown

    Border measures part of Trump's bigger immigration crackdown

    Saturday, July 14 2018 11:45 AM EDT2018-07-14 15:45:35 GMT
    Saturday, July 14 2018 8:17 PM EDT2018-07-15 00:17:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, file). FILE - In this June 13, 2018 file photo, Nicole Hernandez, of the Mexican state of Guerrero, holds on to her mother as they wait with other families to request political asylum in the United States, across the border in T...(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, file). FILE - In this June 13, 2018 file photo, Nicole Hernandez, of the Mexican state of Guerrero, holds on to her mother as they wait with other families to request political asylum in the United States, across the border in T...
    The separation of families at the U.S. border caught the attention of the world and prompted mass outrage, but it's wasn't the end game for the Trump administration.More >>
    The separation of families at the U.S. border caught the attention of the world and prompted mass outrage, but it's wasn't the end game for the Trump administration.More >>

  • US official: Russia using social media to divide Americans

    US official: Russia using social media to divide Americans

    Saturday, July 14 2018 3:19 AM EDT2018-07-14 07:19:54 GMT
    Saturday, July 14 2018 8:16 PM EDT2018-07-15 00:16:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice, Friday, July 13, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice, Friday, July 13, 2018, in Washington.
    State election officials in the US are meeting to discuss cybersecurity amid fresh revelations about Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.More >>
    State election officials in the US are meeting to discuss cybersecurity amid fresh revelations about Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.More >>

  • Author of Emmett Till book gave FBI interview recordings

    Author of Emmett Till book gave FBI interview recordings

    Thursday, July 12 2018 10:46 PM EDT2018-07-13 02:46:56 GMT
    Saturday, July 14 2018 8:10 PM EDT2018-07-15 00:10:08 GMT
    (AP Photo, File). FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago boy, who was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in 1955 after he allegedly whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. The federal government has reopened its ...(AP Photo, File). FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago boy, who was kidnapped, tortured and murdered in 1955 after he allegedly whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. The federal government has reopened its ...
    A North Carolina author who wrote about the brutal slaying of Emmett Till says FBI agents called him not long after its 2017 publication to ask about his interview with a key witness who acknowledged lying.More >>
    A North Carolina author who wrote about the brutal slaying of Emmett Till says FBI agents called him not long after its 2017 publication to ask about his interview with a key witness who acknowledged lying.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly