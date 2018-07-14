Defending champion Truex on the pole at Kentucky Speedway - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Defending champion Truex on the pole at Kentucky Speedway

By GARY B. GRAVES
AP Sports Writer

SPARTA, Ky. (AP) - Defending champion Martin Truex Jr. is on the pole and the green flag has dropped for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kentucky Speedway.

The reigning series champion earned his first Kentucky pole in the No. 78 Camry and leads an all-Toyota front row. Erik Jones of Joe Gibbs Racing is on the outside in the No. 20 for Saturday night's 400-mile race. Jones is coming off his first career Cup win last week at Daytona.

Kevin Harvick and three-time Kentucky winner Brad Keselowski made up the second row in Fords. Keselowski aims to continue his pattern of winning in even-numbered years on the 1.5-mile track.

Points leader Kyle Busch, a two-time Kentucky champion, rounds out the top five in the No. 18 Toyota.

___

More AP auto racing: https://racing.ap.org

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

