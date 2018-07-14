Occupy ICE, Three Percenters meet again in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - More protesters and even more police. Occupy ICE held a block party on Saturday in front of the Federal Building, off of Broadway and 7th Street.

It's the same spot downtown where they've been camping out for the past two weeks.

The protesters said today's event, held from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., was about uniting a community against ICE.

"We expect to have a lot of fun today, family events, we are not letting that bother us. Like we said, we are here to abolish ICE, we are here for the reunification of families," Jesus Ibanez of Occupy ICE Louisville said.

Others didn't agree.

Counter-protesters, known as the Three Percenters, also showed up.

"When they take their tents down and go home, we'll be glad to leave too, no problem at all. But as long as they bring their groups like that, their hatred groups out here, we are going to be out here," Three Percenter Bryan Svodoba said.

Several police cars and officers were called to keep on eye on things.

The occupiers want ICE dismantled. They say they are going to stay in those tents until it is.

