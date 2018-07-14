Memorial held for mother of 8 killed in drive-by shooting

Balloons, flowers and gifts placed near the spot where Henderson was shot and killed. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Family and friends of Nachan Henderson gathered to remember her on Saturday, (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A drive-by shooting claimed the life of a mother of eight this week.

Scores of bullets sliced through the car that was targeted.

The passenger in that car was Nachan Henderson.

Her family said she was a quiet woman. But on Thursday, she was caught in a barrage of gunfire at 9th and Breckinridge and killed.

A man in the car with her was injured.

Today, a few of Nachan's eight children came forward one by one, begging for the killer to come forward - and remembering their mom.

"She was quiet and known for staying to herself - period. She don't say a word to nobody - she wouldn't hurt a soul," Nachan's daughter Demonica said.

Several of the kids say they were in the house at the time of the shooting.

They heard the shots from inside and ran to the scene.

"If anybody knows anything please let police, let LMPD know, let anybody know. So she can get justice," a friend said.

Anyone with information on Nachan's death is asked to call 574-LMPD.

