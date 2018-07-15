Truex Jr captures Quaker State 400

SPARTA, Ky. (AP) -

Martin Truex Jr. has won the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kentucky Speedway, passing Brad Keselowski and then Kurt Busch on the way to repeating as champion on Saturday night.



Truex's No. 78 Toyota Camry appeared even more dominant than it was last July as he led 174 of 267 laps and swept the first two stages after starting on the pole. The defending Cup champion was always in contention in the 400-mile race, even while trailing. He became Kentucky's first repeat winner, earning his fourth victory this season and the 19th of his career.



Ryan Blaney was second and Keselowski was third, both in Fords, followed by Kyle Busch (Toyota) and Kevin Harvick (Ford).



