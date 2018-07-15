Lou City falls at Charleston

(Louisville City FC Release )
Louisville City FC fell to the Charleston Battery, 2-1, at MUSC Health Stadium on Saturday night in Charleston. The loss leaves City with 29 points through 17 games played and in fourth place after the fulltime whistle.
An Open Cup contest date with the Chicago Fire looms on Wednesday with another home game against the Charlotte Independence set for Saturday, July 21 at Slugger Field.
