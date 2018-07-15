Daly withdraws from British Open - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Daly withdraws from British Open

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland (AP) - John Daly is missing the British Open for only the fourth time since he first became eligible as a surprise major champion.

Daly has notified the R&A that he is withdrawing because of a knee injury. Daly also cited his knee injury in asking for a cart at the U.S. Senior Open, a request that was denied. He played the following week at The Greenbrier on the PGA Tour and missed the cut.

He was replaced by former PGA champion Keegan Bradley.

Daly won the Open in 1995 at St. Andrews in a playoff over Costantino Rocca. He first became eligible in 1992, a year after he won the PGA Championship at Crooked Stick as the ninth alternate.

Daly has not made the cut at the Open since 2010.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: Trump hits the links at his Scottish golf resort

    The Latest: Trump hits the links at his Scottish golf resort

    Saturday, July 14 2018 10:10 AM EDT2018-07-14 14:10:15 GMT
    Sunday, July 15 2018 7:05 AM EDT2018-07-15 11:05:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Peter Morrison). U.S. President Donald Trump plays golf at Turnberry golf club, Scotland, Saturday, July 14, 2018. Trump is spending the weekend at his sea-side Trump Turnberry golf resort in Scotland, where aides had said he would be busy pr...(AP Photo/Peter Morrison). U.S. President Donald Trump plays golf at Turnberry golf club, Scotland, Saturday, July 14, 2018. Trump is spending the weekend at his sea-side Trump Turnberry golf resort in Scotland, where aides had said he would be busy pr...
    President Donald Trump is hitting the links at the Trump Turnberry golf resort in Scotland, where he is spending the weekend.More >>
    President Donald Trump is hitting the links at the Trump Turnberry golf resort in Scotland, where he is spending the weekend.More >>

  • California Democratic Party snubs Feinstein, endorses rival

    California Democratic Party snubs Feinstein, endorses rival

    Sunday, July 15 2018 12:17 AM EDT2018-07-15 04:17:13 GMT
    Sunday, July 15 2018 7:04 AM EDT2018-07-15 11:04:56 GMT
    Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., listens as FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies during a hearing, May 16, 2018 in Washington. (Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon)Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., listens as FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies during a hearing, May 16, 2018 in Washington. (Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

    In backing her rival, a majority of the party's 360-member executive board ignored Sen. Feinstein's calls to stay neutral in the race.

    More >>

    In backing her rival, a majority of the party's 360-member executive board ignored Sen. Feinstein's calls to stay neutral in the race.

    More >>

  • US judge criticizes plan to reunify families split at border

    US judge criticizes plan to reunify families split at border

    Saturday, July 14 2018 5:51 PM EDT2018-07-14 21:51:43 GMT
    Sunday, July 15 2018 7:04 AM EDT2018-07-15 11:04:50 GMT
    The Justice Department filed a plan to reunify more than 2,500 children age 5 and older by a court-imposed deadline of July 26 using "truncated" procedures to verify parentage and perform background checks. (Source: CNN/U.S. Customs and Border Patrol)The Justice Department filed a plan to reunify more than 2,500 children age 5 and older by a court-imposed deadline of July 26 using "truncated" procedures to verify parentage and perform background checks. (Source: CNN/U.S. Customs and Border Patrol)

    The Justice Department on Friday filed a plan to reunify more than 2,500 children age 5 and older by a court-imposed deadline of July 26 using "truncated" procedures to verify parentage and perform background checks.

    More >>

    The Justice Department on Friday filed a plan to reunify more than 2,500 children age 5 and older by a court-imposed deadline of July 26 using "truncated" procedures to verify parentage and perform background checks.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly