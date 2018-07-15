Porte crashes out of Tour before feared cobblestones - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Porte crashes out of Tour before feared cobblestones

By ANDREW DAMPF
AP Sports Writer

ROUBAIX, France (AP) - The highly awaited cobblestoned Stage 9 of the Tour de France is underway and already has claimed its first victim.

BMC team leader Richie Porte of Australia crashed 10 kilometers into the 156.5-kilometer (97-mile) leg - before any of the 15 cobblestone sections - and was reported with to have damaged his collarbone.

BMC tweeted, "We are devastated to say that @richie_porte has crashed out of stage 9."

Porte also crashed out of last year's Tour in the ninth stage, on a mountain descent.

Porte's teammate, Greg Van Avermaet, is wearing the yellow jersey.

Following a similar route of the Paris-Roubaix spring classic, the road to Roubaix takes riders over 15 troublesome cobblestone sections - the highest number since the 1980 Tour, covering nearly 22 kilometers (13.7 miles) altogether.

After the first rest day Monday, the Tour resumes in the Alps on Tuesday.

More Tour de France coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/TourdeFrance

