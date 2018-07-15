Djokovic eyes 4th Wimbledon title, facing Anderson in final - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Djokovic eyes 4th Wimbledon title, facing Anderson in final

(AP Photo/Tim Ireland). Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain, right, during their men's singles semifinals match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland). Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain, right, during their men's singles semifinals match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018.

LONDON (AP) - Novak Djokovic will be trying to win his fourth Wimbledon championship when he faces Kevin Anderson in the men's singles final.

Djokovic is also aiming for what would be a 13th Grand Slam trophy and his first in more than two years after dealing with an injured right elbow that needed surgery.

Anderson has never won a major tournament. This is only his second final at one. He was the runner-up to Rafael Nadal at last year's U.S. Open.

Both finalists might be a bit weary. They won the two longest semifinals in Wimbledon history to get to Sunday's title match.

Anderson played for more than 6½ hours before edging John Isner 26-24 in the fifth set Friday. Djokovic needed 5 hours, 15 minutes to get past Nadal in a match that ended Saturday.

