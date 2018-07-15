Showcase, fundraiser to benefit programs for children with autism

The Booker Autism Foundation of Learning (BAFOL) will be hosting their BAFOL Bears Art Showcase & Fundraiser at the Chesnut Street YMCA. (Source: www.bafol.org)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Booker Autism Foundation of Learning (BAFOL) will be hosting their BAFOL Bears Art Showcase & Fundraiser in late July.

The event will take place on July 28 at the Chestnut Street YMCA from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

This is a family-friendly fundraiser to provide support for BAFOL's free summer outreach programs for children on the spectrum of autism. This assists with funding creative workshops and summer programs that bring artists, scientists, chefs and educators to the summer youth camps-based intensive workshops.

The showcase provides an opportunity for children to pair up with local artists who will mentor them. Focuses of the showcase include art, nutrition, science and community building relationships for special needs families.

Tickets will be available the day of the event. The tickets will be $10 for ages 13 to adults, $5 for ages 7-12 with ages 6 and under free. There will be food and drinks, as well as raffles and door prizes.

